Bryan Van Carter, 68, a resident of Lake Tahoe, NV and Tallmadge, OH, went home to the Lord after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer February 6, 2020. A graduate of Tallmadge High School and Akron University, where he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, he was the former district manager and CEO of Carter Lumber. Bryan enjoyed time with his family and friends and his dog Libbie. He also enjoyed many activities like traveling, snow skiing, tennis, fishing and golfing to name a few. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christine Lois (nee Gentry) Carter; son, Erick Van Carter and grandchildren, Katherine, Warner and Charlotte; daughter, Kelly Carter; niece, Trina Carter; honorary family member, Brian Barnes; brother-in-law, Mark Thomas (Carla) Gentry and children, Tanesa Ellis, Matthew, and Melissa; sister-in-law, Heidi (Richard) Cassler and son, Cameron; sister-in-law, Annette Tomlinson and children, Shane and Ryann Robb. Bryan was very much loved by family and friends and will be missed by all. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday 5:30 to 8:30 PM. Private family services will be held Wednesday. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in memory of Bryan Van Carter to Cleveland Clinic Pancreatic Research Center. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020