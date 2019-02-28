|
Bryce C. Langford
Bryce Langford, 65, passed away February 23, 2019. He was born December 9, 1953 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Bernard Langford and Clara (Robert) Turner.
Bryce is survived by his son, Bryce (Tammy) Langford; grandchildren, David Acord, Hayley (Dakota) Elmert; great grandchildren, Lilly and James Elmert; sister, Beverly (Glen) Ash. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Langford; brothers, Leon Langford and Jeffrey Turner; and Sugar Bear.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. A private interment will take place at Langford Family Cemetery in Glenville, West Virginia. Memorial contributions can be made to Bryce Langford, c/o Schermesser Funeral Home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019