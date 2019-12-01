|
|
A kind and gentle soul gained his Heavenly wings on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was a devoted father, helped the poor and a devoted Christian. He was born in West Virginia, the son of Oliver and Anna Victoria Lipscomb. Preceded in death by son, John Bryce; wife, Orpha; devoted son-in-law, Maurice Rose; brothers, Luther, Howard, Alvin and Earl; and sisters, Merle, Dorothy, Gay and Esther. He leaves behind three daughters, Lois Rose, Betty (Brett) Harsh and Amy (Bob) Huston; grandsons, Douglas and Nathan Krummel and William Huston; granddaughters, Nicole Jones, Amber Justice and Angela Huston; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bryce. Family and friends are welcome to visit Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019