Bud R. Quick, age 79, passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019. Born in Walton, West Virginia he had lived in the Akron area most of his life. He was a graduate of Kent State University, earned a Masters from Baldwin Wallace University and retired after 36 years of service from General Tire. Bud was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) and served in the Ohio Army National Guard.



Survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen (Kehrle) Quick; children, David Quick of Garrettsville, Theresa (DeWayne) Hershey of East Sparta and Jeffrey Quick of Akron; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Patrick Quick.



Family and friends will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Monsignor James Clarke as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home (Canton). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com