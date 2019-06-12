Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton)
Bud R. Quick, age 79, passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019. Born in Walton, West Virginia he had lived in the Akron area most of his life. He was a graduate of Kent State University, earned a Masters from Baldwin Wallace University and retired after 36 years of service from General Tire. Bud was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) and served in the Ohio Army National Guard.

Survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen (Kehrle) Quick; children, David Quick of Garrettsville, Theresa (DeWayne) Hershey of East Sparta and Jeffrey Quick of Akron; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Patrick Quick.

Family and friends will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Monsignor James Clarke as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home (Canton). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com (Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 12 to June 16, 2019
