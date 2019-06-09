Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
1051 E. Robinson Ave
Barberton, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Burdeen Mackay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burdeen Mackay


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Burdeen Mackay Obituary
Burdeen Mackay

Burdeen Mackay, 88, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Burdeen was a life resident of Barberton and retired as the Chief Executive Assistant to the Barberton Mayor's Office for more than 30 years. Burdeen was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and an active member of the Altar Society.

Preceded in death by her husband, Nick Mackay; parents, Mary and Joseph; sisters, JoAnn and Eleanor; she is survived by her daughters, Judi (Ross) Vukovich of North Canton and Jody (Joe) Pagonakis of Medina; grandchildren, R.J. (Danielle) Vukovich and Taylor (Joe) Koch; and brother-in-law, Mike Mackay. Burdeen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend to everyone she met.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 E. Robinson Ave., Barberton, where the body will Lie in State One Hour Prior to the service. Fr. Miron Kerul-Kmec officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Tuesday, from 4 to 7 P.M. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, followed by Parastas at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Church.

To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019
