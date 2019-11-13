Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Burl Alfred Solomon Harrah Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Burl A. Harrah, 94, of Tallmadge, OH, passed away on November 5, 2019. Burl was predeceased by his loving wife, Janice Carol (nee Smith) and son, Randy Harrah (Cindy). He is survived by his daughters, Cheri Ratliff (John), Donna Ross (David), Cathy Miller (Scott) and Linda Wenz (Phillip); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Burl was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all that met him. He will be dearly missed by his extended family. A special thank you to Grace Hospice for their gracious compassion. A Celebration of Life for Burl will be held Saturday, Nov. 16th, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home 791 E Market St., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
