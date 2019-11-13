|
TOGETHER AGAIN Burl A. Harrah, 94, of Tallmadge, OH, passed away on November 5, 2019. Burl was predeceased by his loving wife, Janice Carol (nee Smith) and son, Randy Harrah (Cindy). He is survived by his daughters, Cheri Ratliff (John), Donna Ross (David), Cathy Miller (Scott) and Linda Wenz (Phillip); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Burl was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all that met him. He will be dearly missed by his extended family. A special thank you to Grace Hospice for their gracious compassion. A Celebration of Life for Burl will be held Saturday, Nov. 16th, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home 791 E Market St., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019