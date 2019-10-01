Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
More Obituaries for Burnell Stalnaker
Burnell J. Stalnaker


1945 - 2019
Burnell J. Stalnaker Obituary
Burnell "Bernie" J. Stalnaker Burnell "Bernie" J. Stalnaker, 74, of Akron, passed away on September 28, 2019. Bernie was born on February 6, 1945 in Sutton, W. Va., the son of the late Lowell and Virginia Stalnaker. Bernie retired as a Machinist from Prospect (Akromold) with 50 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and had a passion for trains. In addition to his parents; Bernie was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Stalnaker and former wife, Linda Stalnaker. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 27 years, Diana; children, Jeff and Brian Stalnaker and Vicki (John) McDaniel; sister, Jill (Danton) Steele and Tammy Walters; brother-in-law, Duke Dakoski; grandchildren, Preston, Michael and Colton, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Guests are welcome for memorial visitation on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 6 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in Bernie's honor to a cancer organization of your choice. To view the tribute video or leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
