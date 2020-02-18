Home

Burton I. Nobil


1932 - 2020
Burton I. Nobil Obituary
Burton I. Nobil, 87, of Fairlawn, Ohio, passed away on February 16, 2020. He was born August 15, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to Jacob and Betty Nobil and graduated from Buchtel High School where he starred on the football and track teams. After high school Burt attended Kent State University before being drafted into the United States Army where served in the SkyWharf Division in England. In 1957, Burt married his beloved wife Lois Finkelstein, of Powhatan Point, Ohio, whom he met while returning home to Kent State University while on leave from the Army. After his honorable discharge, Burt started his career in the food brokerage business and two years later, in 1962, he opened his own firm with Lois named Burton Nobil & Company. Burt and Lois worked together and created a very successful business for 53 years when he retired in 2015. Burt was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Krosner and is survived by his loving wife, Lois; daughters, Gwynn and Andrea and their spouses Donald Loomstein and Brian Szames; grandchildren, Heather Geising (Adam) and Benjamin Loomstein (Lauren); Bennett and Sammy Szames; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Max Geising. Services were held on February 17 at Gordon Memorial Home with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beth El Congregation or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
