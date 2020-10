Byron A. Pritchard, 86, of Green, OH, went home to be with the Lord October 9, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Byron's legacy was his dedication and love for Christ, family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at Springfield Assembly of God, 1551 Canton Rd., Akron where he was privileged to attend and serve. For full obit visit www.NewcomerAkron.com