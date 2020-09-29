TOGETHER AGAIN C. Edward Spahr, 78, of New Franklin, passed away Sunday, September 27th and is now reunited with his best friend and wife, Judy. Born in Akron to the late Chalmers and Stella (Hillyard) Spahr, he was a New Franklin resident for most of his life. Ed was a volunteer Fire Fighter for Franklin Twp./Manchester and Superintendent at H.B. Lockhart Construction. His passion for cooking led him to owning and operating the Falcon Restaurant - Ed always believed everyone should eat like a construction worker. He never wanted anyone to walk away hungry. Upon retirement Ed and Judy moved to Foley, Alabama where Ed and Judy vacationed for over 40 years. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by wife, Judy; grandson, Nathan Diefendorf; sister, Edith Baughman and brother, Charles H. Spahr. Ed is Survived by his children, Jeff (Kathleen) Spahr, Ed (Rhonda) Spahr, Denise (Ken) Diefendorf and Jerry Spahr; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Family and Friends may call WEDNESDAY, September 30, 2020, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. A Masonic Service will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. conducted by Wayfarer Lodge #789. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356