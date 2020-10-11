C. Joseph (Joe) Durbin, Jr., 89, of Stow, died October 7 in Akron General Hospital after a brief illness. Two days before his death, Mr. Durbin celebrated his 63rd wedding anniversary with the love of his life, the former Marjorie Mehigan, whom he married October 5, 1957. Mr. Durbin was born January 9, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Esther (Geiger) and Cornelius Joseph Durbin, Sr. He was a 1949 Benedictine High School graduate and 1953 Kent State University graduate, earning a bachelor's degree in journalism. He was an Army veteran. He worked with the former Cleveland Press and as a reporter and Cleveland bureau manager with United Press International. In 1965, he began working as a writer and editor and media spokesman with Kent State University's News Service, retiring as manager in 1990. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Stow. He and his family were longtime enthusiastic participants in the Family Camp program at CYO Camp Christopher in Bath Township. He and his wife were longtime participants in the couples' golf league at the former Leisure Time recreation center in Stow. Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Martha Moore and Dottie Caine; brothers-in-law, John Moore, Denis Mehigan and O.B. Bonham. Besides his wife, he leaves his sister, Joan Bonham; three sons, Neil (Peggy), Mark (Lisa) and Dr. Michael (Theresa). He was a beloved "Papa Joe" to nine grandchildren, Christopher (Laura), Joseph (Emily), Marissa, John (Tatiana), Julie, Liam, Grace, Gemma and Kiara; and two great-granddaughters, Riley and Lilliana. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, who affectionately knew him as "Uncle Joe." Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 16, at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, 3333 Kent Road, Stow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Holy Family Church in Stow.