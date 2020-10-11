1/1
C. Joseph Durbin Jr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. Joseph (Joe) Durbin, Jr., 89, of Stow, died October 7 in Akron General Hospital after a brief illness. Two days before his death, Mr. Durbin celebrated his 63rd wedding anniversary with the love of his life, the former Marjorie Mehigan, whom he married October 5, 1957. Mr. Durbin was born January 9, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Esther (Geiger) and Cornelius Joseph Durbin, Sr. He was a 1949 Benedictine High School graduate and 1953 Kent State University graduate, earning a bachelor's degree in journalism. He was an Army veteran. He worked with the former Cleveland Press and as a reporter and Cleveland bureau manager with United Press International. In 1965, he began working as a writer and editor and media spokesman with Kent State University's News Service, retiring as manager in 1990. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Stow. He and his family were longtime enthusiastic participants in the Family Camp program at CYO Camp Christopher in Bath Township. He and his wife were longtime participants in the couples' golf league at the former Leisure Time recreation center in Stow. Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Martha Moore and Dottie Caine; brothers-in-law, John Moore, Denis Mehigan and O.B. Bonham. Besides his wife, he leaves his sister, Joan Bonham; three sons, Neil (Peggy), Mark (Lisa) and Dr. Michael (Theresa). He was a beloved "Papa Joe" to nine grandchildren, Christopher (Laura), Joseph (Emily), Marissa, John (Tatiana), Julie, Liam, Grace, Gemma and Kiara; and two great-granddaughters, Riley and Lilliana. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, who affectionately knew him as "Uncle Joe." Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 16, at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, 3333 Kent Road, Stow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Holy Family Church in Stow.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Stow Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Stow Chapel
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved