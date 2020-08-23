1/1
Callie Inez Kovack
Callie Inez Kovack, 91, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was a life resident of the Barberton/Wadsworth area. Inez retired from Barberton City Schools and volunteered at Barberton Citizens Hospital for many years. She was a member of Barberton First Baptist Church, where she was active in Sunday school, Goldenaires and Lowery Circle. Preceded in death by her daughter, Dana Stough; survived by her sons, Bruce (Diana) Kovack and Matt (Nancy) Kovack; grandchildren, Amanda Baker, Joe (Dawn) Stough, Kristopher Kovack, Cindi (Gary) Sanders and Nikki (Ben) Connors; many great-grandchildren; extended family, Louie and Diane Molnar. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Inez's funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27th at 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Barberton First Baptist Church or charity of your choice.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
AUG
27
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
