Callie Inez Kovack, 91, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was a life resident of the Barberton/Wadsworth area. Inez retired from Barberton City Schools and volunteered at Barberton Citizens Hospital for many years. She was a member of Barberton First Baptist Church, where she was active in Sunday school, Goldenaires and Lowery Circle. Preceded in death by her daughter, Dana Stough; survived by her sons, Bruce (Diana) Kovack and Matt (Nancy) Kovack; grandchildren, Amanda Baker, Joe (Dawn) Stough, Kristopher Kovack, Cindi (Gary) Sanders and Nikki (Ben) Connors; many great-grandchildren; extended family, Louie and Diane Molnar. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Inez's funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27th at 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Barberton First Baptist Church or charity of your choice
.