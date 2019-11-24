Home

Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
More Obituaries for Calvin Fikes
Calvin Fikes Sr.

Calvin Fikes Sr. Obituary
Calvin Fikes Sr., 83, passed peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Ohio Living Rockynol. He was born and raised in Akron, Ohio and attended North High School. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Ella Mae Fikes; sons, Calvin Jr. and Marcus James Fikes; eight brothers and six sisters (twin Catherine at birth). He is survived by son, Tony (Christelle) Long of Leander, TX; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; special great-great-nephew, Daiyan; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Homegoing celebration will immediately follow. Interment at Mount Peace Cemetery. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 777 Packard Dr., Akron, OH 44320. Special thank you to the staff at Ohio Living Rockynol. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
