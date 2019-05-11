Calvin Keith McNutt



Calvin Keith McNutt, age 69, of Green, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 4, 1950 to Leroy and Doris McNutt.



Calvin was a graduate of Revere High School. He was a charter member of Connect Church. He was the owner/operator of Superb Auto Service Inc. in Barberton, Ohio. Calvin was known as an "Energizer Bunny" because he never stopped! He had a passion for missions, especially in Guatemala. Jesus was consistently on his lips. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He lived according to his belief as he followed Jesus' example to love God, love people and change the world.



Calvin was preceded in death by his father as well as his sister, Laurie McNutt. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Gail (Harmon) McNutt; his children, Christopher (Paula) McNutt and Holly Peresta; granddaughters, Jenna and Alaina Peresta who were his pride and joy, "150 grandchildren in Guatemala," his mother, Doris McNutt; his brothers, Terry (Vicky) McNutt and Brian McNutt; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held (Today) Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Connect Church (578 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44319) with Pastor Ed Holland officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Calvin's memory to his favorite ministry, Passion4Guatemala.com/ support-2/. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, 330-452-4041