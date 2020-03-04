|
|
On Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, Calvin Lee Claytor, age 94, began his life in eternal glory. Calvin was born in Akron, Ohio on August 8, 1925, to the late Joseph Otto Claytor and Katie Lee Shaner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Oliver and his sister, Evelyn. He was a longtime member of Springfield Baptist Church, where he served faithfully for many years as the Sunday School treasurer and as a deacon. He attended the Akron Public Schools. He went on to honorably serve our Nation during World War II with the 393rd Infantry Regiment of the 99th Infantry Division. He received the rank of Section Chief Sergeant while in the Army. The battles and campaigns he served in were The Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe, the liberation of France, Germany, Belgium, the March into Luxembourg, and the Battle of the Bulge. He retired from the United States Postal Service with over 37 years of service. Calvin was so very thankful for his family and for the love of his life, Louise. He was devoted beyond measure to her with over 72 years of marriage. He taught us how to love, to laugh, to live and to serve. We will continue to celebrate his life, though our hearts ache. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Louise; his son, David (Susan) Claytor; his daughter, Patti (Hugh) Jones; his grandchildren, Kit (Kay), Cathy (Eric), John (Ashlee), Justin (Kara), Nathan (Jennifer); his great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Evan, Emrie, Owen, Graham, Lily, Kylie, Alayna, Caleb, Logan, and Tyler. As a family, we would like to thank the staff of Pebble Creek 360 for their kindness and for the gentle touch provided by Crossroads Hospice of Green. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 1920 Krumroy Rd., Akron, with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Larry Baldridge and Pastor Jeremy Candelaria will officiate. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio on March 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springfield Baptist Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020