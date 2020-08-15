Candace Cannady

) Cannady Candace "Candy" Cannady, 45, of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. Candace had a great sense of humor. She loved roller skating, country music, the Cleveland Browns and NASCAR. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy (Isaacs) Cully. She is survived by her husband of six years, Steve Cannady; dad and step mom, Dave and Kim Dietz; daughters, Sarah (Chris Holland) Dietz and Shianne Dietz; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Ashley (Lonnie) Mosby, Rachel Cully, Matt (Jessica) Dietz, Angie (James) O'Neil; step siblings, Stacie Lapidakis, Nik (Angelee) Lapidakis; grandma, Muriel Dietz; step sons, Steven Cannady and Jesse Cannady; mother-in-law, Rebecca Crosier; aunts, Karen Bly and Dawn Dietz; uncles, John Isaacs and Joe Kroslak; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Calling hours will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St. Akron.