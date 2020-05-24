Candace Lynda Bazil finished her journey here on Earth and arrived at her heavenly home early in the morning on Thursday, May 21 at age 71. She was small but mighty and made every life she touched better for having known her. She endeared herself to everyone she met through her sweet, caring disposition. Candy was born in Hutchinson, KS where she met her future husband, Kurt Bazil. They married in Burrton, KS and eventually lived in several parts of the country (Kansas City, Fort Wayne, Chicago, and Atlanta) with their children, Jeremy, Jason and Tara before settling in Bath, OH. Candy was passionate about teaching. She earned her degree in Elementary Education from Emporia State University in Emporia, KS and first taught kindergarten for two years in Hiawatha, KS. She continued her passion for teaching wherever the opportunity arose. She most recently taught children at Medina Christian Academy. Being a social person, Candy was very active in many senior organizations including Fairlawn Seniors and Fairlawn City Women's Club. She was also a church leader at Ghent Christian Church in Bath, OH and served on the board until her passing. Candy adored her family very much. She formed a lasting bond with her son, Jeremy's mother-in-law, Pat Quatraro. When you saw one of them, you almost certainly saw the other. They shared many adventures together, including trips with their husbands, Kurt and Carl, to Germany, Hawaii, and Italy. She was particularly fond of attending game nights organized by Melissa, Pat's daughter. She also enjoyed shopping for gifts for the parents of Jason's wife, Akane, who live in Tokyo. They would send each other unique gifts every year. Recently, she was thrilled with a new arrival, Maylee, when her daughter, Tara, and son-in-law, Jeff, welcomed the beautiful little lady in 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Winona Jones; and her sister, Marleah Jones. Candy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Kurt Bazil; her children, Jeremy Bazil (Melissa), Jason Bazil (Akane), Tara Walker (Jeff); five grandchildren, Sashya, Vanessa, Noah, Sabrina, and Maylee. Candy is also survived by nephew, Chad Jones and family of Burrton, KS; Sharon Daniel and family of Springfield, MO; Bev and Mark Dick and family of Wichita, KS; and Carol Siemens of Albuquerque, NM. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 26th at Ghent Christian Church, 4200 Granger Rd., Akron, OH 44333, where friends may call 10:30 until service time. MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park.