Candace "Candy" Springston, of Green, Ohio, passed away suddenly on November 23, 2020. Candy was born on September 17, 1952 to Fred and Beulah Greene. She is survived by her siblings, Diane, Skip, Jerry, Larry, and Kim. Candy was mother to Dave, Chad, and Dawn. In 1989, Candy married the love of her life, Ken Springston, who she is predeceased by. Ken and Candy enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with friends and family. They were proud grandparents to eight and a great-grandchild just born on November 23rd. The loss of Candy is deeply felt by all in her family. Candy spent the bulk of her career at Diebold Nixdorf, where she was a well-loved member of her team. Candy had a close, diverse group of friends who became a second family to her and her children and they will miss her dearly. To help control the spread of Coronavirus, the family will offer a private virtual ceremony with an in person celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Candy's memory may be made to www.starkdogs.org
to benefit Friends of Stark Pound. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.