Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
272 Broad St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
272 Broad St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Caorlyn M. Latimer


Carolyn M. Latimer

WADSWORTH -- Carolyn M. Latimer, 87, passed away June 23, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 24, 1932 to the late Harry and Ida (Kaehler) Mundy.

Carolyn worked for General Tire as an executive secretary for 13 years and was owner/vice president of J. R. Latimer Rubber Company for 25 years. She loved growing and working in her rose garden and traveling across the country in their motor home.

She was preceded in death by her brothers; Edward Mundy and Frederick Mundy, and nephew Kenneth Mundy.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Robert Latimer, and nephews; Douglas Mundy, Eric Mundy, David Mundy, Steven Mundy and Larry Mundy

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m.Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth, Ohio, where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Interment Northlawn Cemetery.

Hilliard Rospert

330-334-1501

wwwHilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019
