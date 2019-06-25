|
|
Carolyn M. Latimer
WADSWORTH -- Carolyn M. Latimer, 87, passed away June 23, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 24, 1932 to the late Harry and Ida (Kaehler) Mundy.
Carolyn worked for General Tire as an executive secretary for 13 years and was owner/vice president of J. R. Latimer Rubber Company for 25 years. She loved growing and working in her rose garden and traveling across the country in their motor home.
She was preceded in death by her brothers; Edward Mundy and Frederick Mundy, and nephew Kenneth Mundy.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Robert Latimer, and nephews; Douglas Mundy, Eric Mundy, David Mundy, Steven Mundy and Larry Mundy
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m.Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth, Ohio, where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Interment Northlawn Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019