Cara Lee Marks



Cara Lee Marks, 35, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019.



She was born in Akron and a graduate of Mogadore High Schol. God has now taken her home to be with his other angels.



She loved watching movies, art, reading and doing whatever she could to help those in need. She always showed kindness, loyalty and forgiveness to those she loved. Her sweet gentle heart and soul will stay with us that love her.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Flossie Marks; uncles, Jack Marks (Jennifer), Brett Marks, Jim Marks, Anthony Blake and cousin, Nicholas Blake. She is survived by her father, Steve Marks Sr. (Shannon); mother, Michelle Marks (Gary); her brother, Steve Marks (Kendra); nephews, Harlan and Jensen; her grandmother, Dorothy Blake; uncles, Jesse Blake (Marylou), Michael Blake and Vince Blake (Jan); many cousins and extended family, Leah, Todd and Mary Primm.



Her Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Millheim Baptist Church at 2661 Hayne Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312, from 2 to 4 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary