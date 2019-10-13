Home

More Obituaries for CaraBeth Richardson
CaraBeth Richardson


1935 - 2019
CaraBeth Richardson Obituary
DOYLESTOWN -- CaraBeth Richardson, age 84, passed away after complications following surgery on September 6, 2019. Born on February 8, 1935 in Orrville, OH to the late John H. and Cecelia E. (Weckesser) Richardson, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1975. CaraBeth had obtained her Bachelors and Masters in Guidance Degrees from the University of Akron. She retired from the Barberton Local Schools where she spent many years as a Health / Physical Education teacher. CaraBeth later became a Guidance Counselor and finished her career at Barberton High School after 30 years of service. She was a member of Emanuel United Church of Christ and was active in her professional associations with Barberton City Schools. CaraBeth had volunteered at LifeCare Hospice for 23 years, retiring in 2018. She loved to travel, taking many trips here in the states and abroad. Preceded in death by her brother, Jack Richardson, she is survived by nephew, Jack B. (Julie) Richardson of Hendersonville, N.C.; extended family, and many dear friends. Memorial service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel United Church of Christ, 16 Eastern Rd., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Pastor Gay Santoro, officiating. A private inurnment at Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville will be held at a later time. Calling hours will be one hour prior to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH, 44691 or Emanuel United Church of Christ. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
