y" R. White Carey R. "Whitey" White, 91, passed away January 5, 2020. He was born in Akron on July 22, 1928. Carey served his country in the U.S. Army and was part of the occupied forces stationed in Japan. He later retired from the Akron Board of Education. He was also a former member of Faith United Methodist Church. Carey will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an artist, a tinkerer, an innovator, and a DIY guy through and through. He loved camping, woodworking, helping family and friends with projects, and in later years sitting in his back yard watching the birds play in the birdbath. He loved to joke and tease with everyone. And although he could be ornery and cantankerous at times, at his core he was simply a nice guy He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Naomi White; his son, Dennis (Vanessa) White; daughter, Melanie (Bill) Anderson; grandsons, Lance Michael White, Neal Carey White, and Billy "Will" Anderson; granddaughter, Alysse (Nate) Allison; great grandchildren, Kylen Westfall and Michael White; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Cyndie Rogers will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to: Feed My Sheep Clothing and Food Ministry at Redeemer United Methodist Church, 265 Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44310. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020