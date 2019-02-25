Carl A. Tanner



Carl A. Tanner, age 89, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 after his battle with COPD.



Born in Akron, Ohio on November 15, 1929 to the late Rora Tanner and Emily Ella Tanner, Carl spent his life in the Green area. He graduated from Green High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Greentown Post #436. He married Ruth Eileen Bridenthal, also of Green.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen, an infant son, Edward Carl Tanner, second wife, Geraldine and brothers, Coy, Roy and Buck Tanner.



He was the kindest man on the face of the earth, and also the orneriest. Carl enjoyed being a mechanic all his life, his retirement, his time spent at the American Legion and being in Memorial Day parades, traveling, reading, spending time with family and just sitting outside watching the world go by. But by far, his greatest love of all was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was so proud of all and routinely bragged about them. In his retirement, he loved working for Flowers by Dick and Son, his second family. He loved passing out smiles.



We'd like to give our special thanks to Lisa Tanner, his daughter-in-law whom he lived with, for taking such wonderful, kind, loving care of him the last few years of his life and her friend Nancy Korber for making him comfortable and loved, especially at the end. We love you so much and are forever grateful.



We were all so blessed to have his strength, guidance, love, and kindness for 89 years.



Carl is survived by his children, Becky (Gary) Kelley, son Doug (Lisa) Tanner and seven grandchildren: Danny (Heather), Carleen "Carly" (Jason), Carl (Kelly), Nikki, Amber (Matt), Ashley (Jared), Brittany, Jenn (Austin) and Bryan; seven great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Carson, Sophie, Joseph, Luca, Cameron and Judah, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.



Visitation is Saturday March 2, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720, with Military Honors at 1 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, P.O. Box 113, Greentown, OH 44630.



The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2019