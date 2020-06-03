Our beloved husband, father and grandfather left this earth on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born on February 15, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri, Carl moved to Akron, Ohio where he graduated from Case Western Reserve and the University of Akron. He retired from Warrensville City Schools where he served as Business Manager. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosemary; children, Andrew (Wendy) Palcheff, Lisa (Robert) Mocella; grandchildren, Joshua, Logan, Haylee, Hanna and Brady. He is also survived by his sister, Jeannette Ritzman and his brother-in-law, Norman Wulff. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rebecca and Andrew Palcheff and sister, Betty Jean Wulff. Most people who knew Carl would say he was one of a kind. Carl had a presence about him. He was feisty, stubborn, had strong opinions but a heart of gold. He cared deeply for his family and would drop everything to help a friend or family member in need. Even in his final days in the ICU he was calling to check on everyone. Carl will also be remembered for his love of sports memorabilia and his shop in Hartville Marketplace where he was known as Mr. Money. Carl was proud of his heritage and was a founding member of The Macedonian Businessman's Club. He recently was honored for 50 years of service. Carl made a lasting impression on many lives and the memories of him are eternal. In lieu of flowers he asked that donations be made to The National MS Society or St. Elia Orthodox Church of Akron. Family will receive friends for a Walk-Thru Visitation on Friday, June 5th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with Prayers at 10:50 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Please, everyone must wear mask and enter through the eastside doors under the covered drive, please do not use the main doors. The family will have a private Burial Service immediately following in Rose Hill Burial Park, Fr. Don Anthony Freude, officiating. The Burial Service will be live-streamed on the Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.