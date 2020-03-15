|
|
Carl Paul Ashley, born May 12, 1923, passed away March 5, 2020 at the age of 96. He was a life-long resident of Akron, Ohio. Carl proudly served his country during WW II as an Army Infantryman in Campaigns throughout Northern France, The Rhineland, and Central Europe. Carl was a member of The National Timberwolf Association, 104th Infantry Division. Carl retired from Sears Roebuck Co. after 43 years of service. Carl was an accomplished cabinet maker who loved Big Band and Swing music, playing the organ, military movies, trains, and big bowls of ice cream. Carl is survived by his five children: sons, Rick (Cheri), Ron (Debbie), John (Jan), Paul; and daughter, Sue (Jim) Knapp; five grandchildren; 11 great-grand children; many beloved nieces, nephews, and their children; and long-time friend, Peg Honeywill and family. Carl was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Irene E. (Hippli) Squires. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at The Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020