Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Carlson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Carlson Obituary
Carl Carlson

Carl E. Carlson, 76, of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. He was born February 13, 1943 to the late Einar and Elsie Carlson.

Carl is survived by longtime love, Margaret Parker; children, Justin (Cyndi) and Ashley (James); eight grandchildren, and sister, Louise (Brooks) Martin. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Smith.

Carl is an Army Veteran and a lifetime member of the American Motorcyclist Association.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Greater Akron Motorcycle Club at 1540 Smith Rd., Akron, OH, 44313.

Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.