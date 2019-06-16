|
|
Carl Carlson
Carl E. Carlson, 76, of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. He was born February 13, 1943 to the late Einar and Elsie Carlson.
Carl is survived by longtime love, Margaret Parker; children, Justin (Cyndi) and Ashley (James); eight grandchildren, and sister, Louise (Brooks) Martin. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Smith.
Carl is an Army Veteran and a lifetime member of the American Motorcyclist Association.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Greater Akron Motorcycle Club at 1540 Smith Rd., Akron, OH, 44313.
Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019