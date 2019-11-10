Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Proehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Douglas Proehl


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Douglas Proehl Obituary
Carl Douglas Proehl, 76, crossed to the other side on Nov. 7, 2019, after several years of battling various health issues. Doug was born in Akron, Ohio on May 11, 1943. A graduate of Kenmore High School, Doug worked hard all his life. He owned Doug's Sohio in Portage Lakes, later Doug's Lawn Service in Kenmore; and worked in drywall and machine shops. He literally lived to work. Doug also held many side jobs, his favorite of which was tending bar. He loved Tong and the Browns and always hoped for "next year". He leaves Rosemary, his wife of 40 years; children, Elizabeth (Eddie) Shumaker, Heather (Chris) Brewer, Shawn Walsh and Christian (Charlyn) Walsh; nine grandchildren; brother, Larry (Gloria) and numerous nieces and nephews. He has gone to meet his parents, Carl and Alice; sisters, Carolyn and Marilyn; brothers, Ricky and David. Doug loved his family. The family would like to thank Summa Barberton's Two East and Hospice staff for their care of Doug and kind attention to the family. Special thanks go to Tammi and Pam, two special nieces, for their loving care of their Uncle Doug; and Myriah of the Hospice staff for her consideration of both Doug and Rosemary. There will be a gathering at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd, Akron. A memorial service will be held at 7 pm at the Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring, when the grass is growing. In lieu of flowers ( which Doug would probably have mowed over), the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice unit at Summa Barberton, 155 5Th St NE, Barberton, Ohio 44203. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Proehl family. Messages and memories of Doug can be shared at schluppucakfh.com. Should you go first and I remain, One thing I'd have you do: Walk slowly down the long, long path, For soon I'll follow you. I'll want to know each step you take That I may walk the same, For some day down the lonely road You'll hear me call your name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -