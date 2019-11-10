|
|
Carl Douglas Proehl, 76, crossed to the other side on Nov. 7, 2019, after several years of battling various health issues. Doug was born in Akron, Ohio on May 11, 1943. A graduate of Kenmore High School, Doug worked hard all his life. He owned Doug's Sohio in Portage Lakes, later Doug's Lawn Service in Kenmore; and worked in drywall and machine shops. He literally lived to work. Doug also held many side jobs, his favorite of which was tending bar. He loved Tong and the Browns and always hoped for "next year". He leaves Rosemary, his wife of 40 years; children, Elizabeth (Eddie) Shumaker, Heather (Chris) Brewer, Shawn Walsh and Christian (Charlyn) Walsh; nine grandchildren; brother, Larry (Gloria) and numerous nieces and nephews. He has gone to meet his parents, Carl and Alice; sisters, Carolyn and Marilyn; brothers, Ricky and David. Doug loved his family. The family would like to thank Summa Barberton's Two East and Hospice staff for their care of Doug and kind attention to the family. Special thanks go to Tammi and Pam, two special nieces, for their loving care of their Uncle Doug; and Myriah of the Hospice staff for her consideration of both Doug and Rosemary. There will be a gathering at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd, Akron. A memorial service will be held at 7 pm at the Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring, when the grass is growing. In lieu of flowers ( which Doug would probably have mowed over), the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice unit at Summa Barberton, 155 5Th St NE, Barberton, Ohio 44203. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Proehl family. Messages and memories of Doug can be shared at schluppucakfh.com. Should you go first and I remain, One thing I'd have you do: Walk slowly down the long, long path, For soon I'll follow you. I'll want to know each step you take That I may walk the same, For some day down the lonely road You'll hear me call your name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019