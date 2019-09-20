Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Carl E. Baker Obituary
Carl E. Baker Carl E. Baker, age 85, passed away on September 17, 2019. Carl was born in Greenville Twp, PA to Harvey F. and Louella (Yutzy) Baker. He was employed by Babcock and Wilcox for 40 years, retiring in 1994 as the Power Generation Group Controller. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife Florence Anna in 2017 and sister-in-law Margaret Jones. He is survived by his sons Vincent and Richard; brother Harold (Margaret) Baker; sister Mary (Paul) McKenzie; sister-in-law Caroline Rorar and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, 22nd of September, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Anthony Funeral Home Kucko Anthony Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Samuel Ciccolini officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
