|
|
RITTMAN -- Carl E. Graf, age 85, of Rittman, formerly of Wadsworth, passed away suddenly on Monday evening, December 16, 2019, at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital. Carl was born on March 22, 1934, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Bessie (Wormald) Graf, graduated from Copley High School with the class of 1952, and served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University in August of 1962. He married Kathrine Gangel on April 20, 1957, in Copley, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 21, 2004. He worked as a Sales Manager for multiple area tire and rubber companies. Carl was a member of the Akron Apostolic Church since his baptism in November of 1968, and he volunteered on the board for the Gateway Woods Children's Home in Indiana. He loved to travel, especially on family vacations. He always enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Carl was always there for music programs, sporting events, and dance recitals. Pizza and Chinese nights were special family events. He looked forward to Dominoes nights with friends each week. Carl's Copley High School graduates were special friends who met together regularly. Carl was always there to help family and friends. Surviving are four sons, Ed (Deb) Graf of Grabill, IN, Gary (Tammy) Graf of Wooster, Thomas Graf of Chicago, IL, and Tim (Nicola) Graf of London; daughter, Sandra (Peter) Reed of Wadsworth; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Leah) Graf, Jason (Alyssa) Graf, Michael Graf, Tori (Michael Heims) Graf, Andrew Reed, Lauren Reed, Matthew Reed, Katherine Graf, and Danny Graf; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alice Graf of Akron; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Juliet; brothers: Elmer Jr., Robert, Donald, Leon, and Bill Graf; and sister, Marjorie Laukhuf. Friends may call from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, or from 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20, at the Akron Apostolic Christian Church, 2360 S. Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth, with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow at the Akron Apostolic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gateway Woods Children's Home, PO Box 151, 14505 Klopfenstein Rd, Leo, IN 46765. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019