Carl E. Morrison, age 80, of Randolph Township, OH passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1939 to the late Carlton and Mildred Morrison. Carl was a 1957 graduate of Suffield High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Carl retired from Goodyear Tire in 2001 after 42 years of service. In addition to his parents; Carl was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley and Sandy. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn; two sons, Mike (Nancy Young) Morrison of Macedonia and Rick (Charlene) Morrison of Columbus. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangement entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020