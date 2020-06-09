Carl E. Pollitt
BOSTON TOWNSHIP -- Carl "Skip" E. Pollitt, 74, passed away June 7, 2020. He was a lifelong Boston Township resident. Skip is a Vietnam Veteran serving two tours in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanic and driver for Morgan Trucking going on to serve as a police officer for Northampton Township. Skip loved working on anything with an engine and could always be found in his shop. Preceded in death by his parents, Lura J. (Clarence) Pipes and Wilson Pollitt; he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karen; son, Jeffrey (Tara), Martin, Tina (Scott) and Matthew (Andrea); and grandchildren, Bailey, Nicole, Westley, Joseph and Parker; sister, Lura Brown. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest, 175 E Market St., Akron, OH 44308. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com






Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
