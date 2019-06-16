Home

Providence Baptist Church
458 Madison Ave.
Akron, OH 44320
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
458 Madison Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Carl E. Young II

Carl E. Young II, 35, passed away on June 8, 2019. He went home to be with his grandparents, McKinley (Viola) Sanders, Dorothy Wimberly, Horace Young III and Herbert Hamilton; twin sister, Karlissa Young. He is survived by parents, Carl Young Sr. and Deborah Hamilton; fiancee Lindsay Morris; children, Imari Edwards, Carl III, Carlmoni, Carmello, Chandler, Cassidy, and Caiden Young, Caleiah Stephens; brothers, Corwin (Sabrina) Hood, Herbert (Malaika) Young, Anthony Stokes, Shawn Coleman (Maryland), K.J Reed (California); sisters Loleta (Dwayne) Hubbard and Eriona Young. Memorial service and Repass Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12 noon at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave., Akron, 44320. Floral arrangements will be received day of service 9 a.m.-noon. Rev. Rosalyn Haley-Haines. Condolences: 562 Garry Akron, 44305 and 877 Fried St., Akron, 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
