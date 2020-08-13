1/1
Carl Edward Reish
Sept. 19, 1936 Aug. 8, 2020 Carl was born in Akron, and graduated from St. Vincent High School a football star and class president in 1955. Carl married his lovely wife Shirley in 1959 and together they raised their five children in Akron. Everyone was a friend of Carl's, something about him made you instantly like him and become a close friend. We will miss his laughter, his stories, his guidance, and his love. Shirley will miss her wonderful husband, His children will miss the best dad ever, and His grandkids will miss their Papa. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Justine Reish. Carl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley, of Largo, Florida; children, Tammy Waterbury (Scott), Scott Reish (Diane), Kelly Hunt (Steve), Todd Reish (Deanna), Sean Reish (Megan); and 14 grandchildren, along with 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Say a prayer, and raise a glass! Carl is resting in Heaven.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
