Carl G. Ritchey, Jr. died at home after a sudden illness November 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Carl was born December 3, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to Carl Ritchey, Sr. and Berdella (Myers) Ritchey. He married Shirley (McCrady) Ritchey on March 24, 1980 in Las Vegas, Nevada and they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. Carl graduated from Garfield High School in 1952 and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS Tappahannock as a Fireman. He worked in Sales/Accounting at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for 32 years, which is where he and Shirley first met. He also drove for Evelyn Service for 20 years. Carl was an avid Cleveland sports fan and had been a member of the Jednota Club, where he met many life-long friends. He loved working outside in the yard, planting flowers and doing crossword puzzles. Carl was often described as the "life of the party" and never met a stranger. He and Shirley enjoyed traveling, with England, Alaska and the Canadian Rockies being some of their travel highlights over the years. Carl was a loving husband to Shirley; devoted father to David Ritchey, Susan (Tony) Jarvis, Donny Ritchey, Sharon (Steve) Long, Sandy (Scott) Brunker and Sheila Erdle (Richard Schrader); stepfather to Lori Ruble and Kim Ruble (David Standley); and uncle to Michael McDaniel. He will be missed by 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Bobby; and sister, Lois Ritchey. Due to the COVID epidemic, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of America, 444 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44313. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
