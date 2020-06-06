Carl Henry Wolford, 93, joined his beloved wife, Louella, in the presence of the Lord on June 3, 2020. He was born December 16, 1926, to the late Roy and Rosa Wolford in Ligonier, PA., Carl was the fourth of eight children. He served as a decorated paratrooper in the Army 11th Airborne during World War II in Japan and received an honorable discharge. He married Louella Beck in 1949, and the couple remained married until her passing in 2008. Carl and his young bride moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 1952 to pursue work at Lamson-Sessions (later RBW) in Kent, where he worked for 33 years. Carl was a longtime member, deacon, and elder at the Kent Church of the Brethren and later served at the Kent and Tallmadge Nazarene churches. He loved his family, farming, church, singing hymns, and sports, especially baseball and football. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ralph Wolford, Clyde Wolford, Frieda Moust, Elsie Palmer, Shirley Horn, and his wife, Louella. He is survived by siblings, Fern Sanders and Jay Wolford, and his and Louella's three children, Ralph (Pam), Carol (Virgil) Arrington, and Carla (Vernon) Bachtel; eight grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 8 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240. Please when attending we ask that safe distance directions be followed and wear protective face masks if possible.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.