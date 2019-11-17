|
69, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Edmund A. and Gloria A. (Lacamera) Fiocca and is survived by sisters, Diana (Scott) Marshall of New Franklin and Marianne (Andrew) Fiocca Stern of Boston, MA; uncle, Joseph Lacamera, Jr. of Boulder, CO; and nieces and nephew, Lauren (Brian Prue), Julia and Drew Stern; stepdaughter, Kari Williams of Texas and three granddaughters. Carl was the Chief Referee of the Summit County Probate Court for 17 years and had a private practice as an attorney. He was well known statewide for his expertise in estate and trust taxation. From 1983-2013, he presented continuing education programs statewide for attorneys and accountants. He was recognized by the Ohio State Bar Association for distinguished service for CLE events and by the Professional Education System, Inc., for excellence in education. He was very active as a volunteer for children and the elderly. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private celebration of life. If you wish to remember him, please make a donation to the animal .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019