Carl F. Kollert, 91, of Richfield, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Carl was born Aug. 20, 1927, was a graduate of Burbank High School and served in the U.S. Amry from 1946 - 1951 He retired from Bender & Loudon Freight and had previously worked at Consolidated Freight and for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. Carl was a member of the AMVETS Post 176 and had served as the equipment manager for Revere High School Football and helped with Revere Track and Field.

Surviving are his children, Cynthia (David) Rogers and Curtis (Barb) Kollert and five grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma on Dec. 24, 2018; parents, Frederick and Minnie; brothers, Ora, George, Lewis and Ross; and sisters, Lydia, Marjorie, Marie and

Hazel.

Graveside services will be held Monday, June 10th at 2 p.m. at Burbank Cemetery. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral Home.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
