Carl Logan Byer
BARBERTON -- Carl Logan Byer, 85, passed away April 23, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. The family requests NO FLOWERS. Memorials may be made to the Barberton Salvation Army, 560 Wooster Rd W., Barberton, 44203. To view the full obituary or share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019