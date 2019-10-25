|
WADSWORTH -- Carl Lynn Ereth, 49, of Wadsworth passed away suddenly on October 22, 2019. Born on January 18, 1970 in Akron, Ohio, Carl was the eldest son of Henry and Joan (Dougherty) Ereth. He was born with Spina Bifida and was not expected to outlive his teen years. Carl endured a multitude of surgeries and health complications throughout his lifetime and he dealt with his physical challenges with a strength, courage and patience that inspired those around him. Carl loved the city and people of Wadsworth Ohio. A proud 1990 Wadworth High School graduate he enjoyed attending class reunions and catching up with classmates. A parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Wadsworth, Carl remained a part of that community and was visited weekly by the church's dedicated Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion of the Sick. He was employed at the Medina County Achievement Center and was a member of the Spina Bifida Association. Carl was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, NASCAR and Rock and Roll. He loved animals, and was a doting owner of several pet birds. Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Louise Ereth; niece, Ashton Elizabeth Morgan; and grandparents, Henry and Mary Ereth and Elton and Mary Dougherty. He is survived by his father, Henry Ereth; stepmother, Mary Ereth; brother, Jeff (Erin) Ereth; sister, Lori (Roger) Morgan; nephew, Aiden Morgan; nieces: Kelsey, Lindsay and Alyssa Morgan and Joan Campbell Ereth. Friends may call Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 272 Broad Street, Wadsworth, Ohio , a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to in memory of Carl. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2019