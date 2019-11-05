Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl M. McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl M. McGrath Obituary
Carl M. McGrath, 73, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was a life resident of the Barberton/Norton area, a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1964 and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Carl retired from AT&T and was a member of the Barberton Moose #759, Barberton Liedertafel Club and VFW Post 1066. Preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mildred McGrath and sister, Pamela Lawson, he is survived by his children, Marie (Ron) Whisman, Michele McGrath (Valerie DelVitto) and Michael (Terry) McGrath; grandchildren, Ronald Jr., Jacob, Jessica (Leonard) Rudwig and Shannon (Ashley) McGrath; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Oliver; brothers, Mark (Pam) McGrath, John (Diana) McGrath and Patrick McGrath; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carl's funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7th at 9 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Burial with military honors will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6th from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -