Carl M. McGrath, 73, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was a life resident of the Barberton/Norton area, a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1964 and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Carl retired from AT&T and was a member of the Barberton Moose #759, Barberton Liedertafel Club and VFW Post 1066. Preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mildred McGrath and sister, Pamela Lawson, he is survived by his children, Marie (Ron) Whisman, Michele McGrath (Valerie DelVitto) and Michael (Terry) McGrath; grandchildren, Ronald Jr., Jacob, Jessica (Leonard) Rudwig and Shannon (Ashley) McGrath; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Oliver; brothers, Mark (Pam) McGrath, John (Diana) McGrath and Patrick McGrath; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carl's funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7th at 9 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Burial with military honors will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6th from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019