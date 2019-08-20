Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes, McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Ave (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.)
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes, McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Ave (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.)
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Carl R. Harrison


1957 - 2019
Carl R. Harrison Obituary
Carl R. Harrison Carl Russell Harrison, 62, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Akron. Carl was born on January 12, 1957 and was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident. A 1975 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, Carl worked as a police officer for Silver Lake for over 30 years and was a member of FOP Lodge #49. After retiring in 2012 as a Lieutenant, Carl worked for Don Sitts. He always enjoyed cars and liked to attend local car shows and cruise-ins. He loved local and Ohio sports. Carl was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed. Carl is survived by his wife of 38 years Kathleen (Schur); children Robert (Lucy), Julie (Craig) Rowe, & Michael (Victoria); sister Sherry Harrison; and grandchildren Faith, Kenidee, Nora & Harrison. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Harrison; and mother & stepfather Janice & William Morris. The family received friends from 4-7PM on Monday, August 19 at Anthony Funeral Homes, McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.) in Cuyahoga Falls. A funeral service will be held TODAY at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
