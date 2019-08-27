|
Carl R. Shelly WADSWORTH -- Carl R. Shelly, 87, of Wadsworth passed away on August 24, 2019. Carl was born June 17, 1932 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Forest and Dorothy (Huffman) Shelly. Carl was a lifelong member of First Mennonite Church; he owned his own business and was a master plasterer. Carl always took pride in his work and his company. He enjoyed gardening and fishing with his family in Canada. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (McGill) Shelly and daughter. Carol (Shelly) Wirth. Carl is survived by his grandson, Kenny Wirth. The friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday August 29, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Mohr officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.Hilliardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019