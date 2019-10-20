|
|
Carl Richard Bell, age 87, of Manchester (Reedsville, PA), passed away on October 15, 2019 in Canal Fulton, OH. Carl was born in Akron to Earl and Roxie Bell. He went to school at Manchester and then went directly into the U.S. Navy, and was a member of the America Legion Post 739. He was a Barber for many years and drove a concrete mixer for many more. He loved hunting and fishing and was a life member and past officer of the Briar Hill Hunting and Fishing Club of Piedmont Ohio, where he loved to cook as much as hunt and fish. Carl is survived by his current wife, Beverly (Russler) Bell (6 years) of Reedsville, PA and preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Schultz) Bell (52 years) of Manchester. Carl is survived by two sisters, Martha Benear (Robert), Mary Kirkendall (Earl); four children, Lynda Anderson (Tommy), Rick (Jeanette), Ruth Scott (Charles), Patrick (Dora); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, on MONDAY, October 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services at the funeral home TUESDAY, October 22 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service with military honors at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to - Greater East Ohio Chapter; or Chapel Hill Community - Memory Care Programming or Mercy Hospice. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019