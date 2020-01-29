|
Carl Strahler, age 70, passed away on January 23, 2020. Friends and family will be received Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532) Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. There will be visitation at the church Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial with military honors provided by Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Grotto Fund. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020