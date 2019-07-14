Carl William Whetstone Jr.



Carl William Whetstone Jr., age 83, passed away on July 9, 2019.



Born in Alexandria, Va. on February 12, 1936, he grew up in Clearwater, Fla. until serving four years in the Navy and another four years in the Air Force. After his military service, Carl was hired by the Pennsylvania Railroad and he and his wife, Janet moved to Akron. He continued working for 30 years as a Railroad Conductor until retiring in 1998 from Conrail. Carl enjoyed playing golf, working crossword puzzles, word searches and reading, and also spent time volunteering at the Challenge Golf Course at Edwin Shaw Hospital. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



Preceded in death by his parents, Carl Sr. and Frances Whetstone; and son, Carl William Whetstone III, he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet; children: Heather (Davis) Miller, Eddie (Lori) Whetstone and Laurel (Michael) Breckenridge; grandchildren:



Kathryn, Thomas, Daniel, Ryan, Noah, Holly,



Rachel and Elijah; brother , Charles Thomas



(Carole) Whetstone; and sisters: Mary Stewart, Carol Johnson and Gene (Ben) Moody.



Private graveside services have taken place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.



(Hopkins Lawver,



AKRON, 330-733-6271)



www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019