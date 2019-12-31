Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1761 Second St.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Rotunda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla E. Rotunda


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla E. Rotunda Obituary
Carla E. Rotunda, 63, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1956 in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Ernest and Helen (Alups) Marino. Carla was a graduate of Our Lady of the Elms High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Carla is survived by her son,, Craig Rotunda (Karen); cousins, Denise Montana and Patrice Morrison. Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Carla's honor on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now