Carla E. Rotunda, 63, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1956 in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Ernest and Helen (Alups) Marino. Carla was a graduate of Our Lady of the Elms High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Carla is survived by her son,, Craig Rotunda (Karen); cousins, Denise Montana and Patrice Morrison. Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Carla's honor on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019