BARBERTON -- Carla F. Flory, age 58, moved on from this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place free from pain. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Charles Daniels and Launa Alderman, and sister, Charlene Piggott. Left here to mourn her passing are her husband of 41 years, Russell Flory; daughters, Mindy Beach and Carrie Gant; seven grandsons, four granddaughters, and a great grandson, as well as her sister, Cindy Daniels, nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations to help cover funeral expenses may be made in honor of Carla to the family in care of the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
