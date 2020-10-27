1/1
Carla F. Flory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBERTON -- Carla F. Flory, age 58, moved on from this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place free from pain. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Charles Daniels and Launa Alderman, and sister, Charlene Piggott. Left here to mourn her passing are her husband of 41 years, Russell Flory; daughters, Mindy Beach and Carrie Gant; seven grandsons, four granddaughters, and a great grandson, as well as her sister, Cindy Daniels, nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations to help cover funeral expenses may be made in honor of Carla to the family in care of the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved