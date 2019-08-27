Home

Carlene Fulton TOGETHER AGAIN Carlene Fulton, 95, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, August 23rd peacefully at Altercare Nursing facility following a period of declining health. Carlene just celebrated her 95th birthday August 4th. Carlene was born August 4, 1924 in Akron to the late Charles and Catherine Opperman and lived her entire life in the Akron/Wadsworth area. Carlene was a charter member of the Fairlawn Lutheran Church in Akron, Ohio and participated for years helping to put Braille books together for the church. She enjoyed traveling with her family and was an accomplished artist. Carlene had worked on planes during the War. In 1950, she met and married Robert Fulton. Surviving is her daughter, Melinda (Michael) Winter of Wadsworth; sister, Viola Sholley; daughter-in-law, Vickie Fulton of Spencer, OH; grandchildren, Joshua and Rachel: four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert; son, Michael and sister, Mary Jane Langenek. Services will be held 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY at the Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333, with Rev. James Gau officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the Church. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Fairlawn Lutheran Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
