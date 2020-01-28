Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlisle Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlisle G. Keith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlisle G. Keith Obituary
Carlisle G. Keith, 77, graduated to Heaven to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A life resident of Norton, he retired as a teacher from Massillon Christian Schools after 28 years of service. Carlisle was a member of Young's Corners Fellowship Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Vernice, he is survived by cousins, Terry (Sharon), Tom (Diana) and Greg (Susan) Bracken, Linda (Bill) See, Cindy (Chuck) Ingram and Connie Ober; along with numerous other cousins and friends. Carlisle's funeral service will be held Friday, January 31st at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Tim Wright officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young's Corners Fellowship Baptist Church, 5026 Ridge Road, P.O. Box 209, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlisle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -