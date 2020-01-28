|
Carlisle G. Keith, 77, graduated to Heaven to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A life resident of Norton, he retired as a teacher from Massillon Christian Schools after 28 years of service. Carlisle was a member of Young's Corners Fellowship Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Vernice, he is survived by cousins, Terry (Sharon), Tom (Diana) and Greg (Susan) Bracken, Linda (Bill) See, Cindy (Chuck) Ingram and Connie Ober; along with numerous other cousins and friends. Carlisle's funeral service will be held Friday, January 31st at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Tim Wright officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young's Corners Fellowship Baptist Church, 5026 Ridge Road, P.O. Box 209, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020