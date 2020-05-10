Carlos Begley, 74, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born July 21, 1945 in Hazard, Kentucky and was a resident of Norton/Barberton for 45 years. Carlos retired from the University of Akron with 25 years of service and from Sunset Gardens Preceded in death by his wife, Alice; survived by his son, David; daughter, Crissy (Mike) Boyd; grandchildren, Tristin Begley (Josh Staats) and Seth Boyd; brother, George Begley Jr.; brother-in-law Kenneth Cogar; along with many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.